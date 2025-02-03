ESA warns Trump tariffs will bring "significant harm" to US developers and players

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has warned that any tariffs levied by Donald Trump's administration will cause "significant harm" to the video game industry - and players - in the US.

In a statement to Kotaku, the organisation - which represents video game companies like Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo - initially asked for the Trump administration to "consult" with the industry in a "transparent process to avoid causing significant harm to everyday Americans".

The tariffs, set to go into effect tomorrow, will impact exports from Canada, China, and Mexico (although the latter's tariffs have been "paused" and remain under review).

Whilst games are digital and likely exempt, the tariffs will, however, impact the availability of hardware and accessories, as well as the components used to make game consoles and PC hardware.

"Tariffs on video game devices and related products would impact Americans of all ages across the country," the statement said.

"We urge the administration to consult with the private sector in a transparent process to avoid causing significant harm to everyday Americans and to one of the fastest-growing entertainment sectors in the United States."

However, as spotted by Forbes, this statement was modified shortly thereafter to read:

"Video games are one of the most popular and beloved forms of entertainment for Americans of all ages. Tariffs on video game devices and related products would negatively impact hundreds of millions of Americans and would harm the industry's significant contributions to the U.S. economy.

"We look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to find ways to sustain the economic growth supported by our sector."