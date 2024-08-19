Epic's mobile marketplace and The Plucky Squire's brave launch | GI Microcast

The latest episode of the GI Microcast is now available to download, taking a quick dive into the biggest stories of the past week.

Our main topic this week is the launch of the Epic Games Store on mobile, bringing Fortnite back to Android and (in the EU) iOS four years after Epic began its legal dispute with Apple and Google. We discuss the potential for alternative mobile stores, and Epic's goal to reach 100,000 installs before 2025 despite the 12 to 15 steps players must go through on each mobile ecosystem.

And in this week's What Do The Numbers Mean?, Chris takes a look at the long-awaited release date for Devolver Digital's The Plucky Squire, two fairly hefty (and one very similar) games coming out around it, and, of course, sales figures that offer a little more context.

Don't forget, it's the first of daily podcasts we'll be releasing all week while the team is in Cologne for Devcom and Gamescom. We'll have a guest interview tomorrow, plus you can tune into the official Devcom Twitch stream at 4pm CEST / 5pm UK for our live Q&A show.

You can find out more about what we're up to this week right here.

