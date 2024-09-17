Epic launching unified Fab marketplace in mid-October

Epic has announced that its new unified Fab marketplace will launch next month, bringing together its various game asset stores.

Fab was announced at GDC 2023 and will bring Unreal Engine Marketplace, Sketchfab, ArtStation Marketplace and Quixel together in one place.

As with the Epic Games Store, developers will receive 88% of the revenue from any sales, with a launch offer of 100% revenue share running until the end of 2024.

Ahead of the mid-October launch, Epic is now inviting established Unreal Engine asset creators to use the Fab Publishing Portal to migrate their products over to the new marketplace. It will then invite new creators and publishers to sign up in early October.

Fab will fully replace Unreal Engine Marketplace, with any assets that are not migrated automatically pulled over under an Unreal Engine Marketplace Licence.

It will also replace the Sketchfab Store "in the coming months", but the site itself will remain open to those who use it to upload and share 3D models privately or publicly.

ArtStation's marketplace will be migrated to Fab in 2025. While the sale of assets and products will move to the new store, all other elements of the site – such as portfolios and prints – will remain on ArtStation.

Quixel, which handles high-quality 3D assets, will also move content over to Fab, but the majority of the site's Megascans will no longer be free for unlimited use in Unreal Engine projects after the end of 2024. Epic has said it will "eventually discontinue" hosting on Quixel.

Epic has also explained how it will be transparent about the use of AI around its marketplace. Sellers will be required to clearly state whether their assets were created with the help of generative AI.

They will also be able to use a 'NoAI' tag to make it clear the asset is not to be used for training genAI programs and Epic has assured it "will not use, or make deals with others to use creators’ content to train generative AI programs."