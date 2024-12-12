Epic Games announces deal with Telefónica

Epic Games has entered a deal with telecoms company Telefónica, which will see the Epic Games Store and Fortnite pre-installed on Android devices.

This includes compatible Android devices on Telefónica's network in the UK, Spain, Germany, Spanish-speaking Latam.

This partnership will be extended in 2025, including accessibility to other games from third-party developers.

Epic launched its mobile store worldwide in August 2024, with titles including Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe, and Fall Guys Mobile.

The firm announced further plans for the store in October, in which it aimed to offer up to 50 third-party titles on the store.

It will also launch its giveaway program from the PC marketplace by the end of the year, and its self-publishing tools in 2025.