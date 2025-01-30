Entire God is a Geek editorial staff walk out and cut ties with alt-right founder

The entire editorial staff of God is a Geek has quit en-masse after its founder, Calvin Robinson, mimicked a Nazi salute at an event last week, causing a widespread backlash that resulted in him losing his position in the Angelican church and impacting the work of the site still associated with his name.

Robinson - who is reportedly no longer part of the site's editorial team but is still listed as its owner - claims he is "not a Nazi", but made the gesture at the National Pro-Life summit last week as a "mockery of the hysterical liberals".

In a statement this evening, the team said: "In light of the recent actions of GIAG’s owner, the editorial team has taken the decision to cease publication on GodisaGeek.com.

"We have each of us put years of work into this site, attempting to keep entertaining despite the actions of our estranged owner. His input on the site has been zero for several years, but we cannot continue to say nothing.

"To be absolutely clear, we do not support, share, or condone Calvin Robinson’s politics or actions."

The team - consisting of Adam Cook, Mick Fraser, Chris White, Chris Hyde, and Lyle Pendle - said it has "run the site independently of Calvin for several years now in the hopes that we would not have to lose the hard work we have poured into it, the access we have worked hard for, and the relationships we have developed", but today admitted it had become "increasingly clear that we can no longer separate the site from the owner."

"As a result, the entire editorial team will be stepping down with immediate effect. We will create a new site and our future content will be published there, bereft of any connection to Calvin Robinson. It will be hard to start again, hard to walk away from the work we’ve done here off our own backs, but this is the right thing to do.

"GodisaGeek will no longer publish work under any of our names. Whatever the future holds we will be working together to bring content that is fair, inclusive, and entertaining – as we always have," the statement continued. "But we will be doing it under a new banner and we hope that some of you will come with us on the new journey."

The post finished by saying the editorial team "cannot apologise on behalf of Calvin, and will not. Our severance should stand as proof that we do not support or condone his actions, politics, or beliefs".