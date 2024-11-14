Embracer divests Easybrain to Miniclip in $1.2bn deal

Embracer has entered a SEK 12.9 billion ($1.2 billion) agreement to divest mobile developer Easybrain to digital entertainment firm Miniclip.

The deal will see Miniclip acquire 100% of the developer from Embracer, which will be paid fully in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first few months of 2025.

"This transaction transforms Embracer's financial position and puts us in a stronger position to drive value," said Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors. "Easybrain has been an important part of the Embracer family for over three years, contributing to the strong value creation during this time.

"As Easybrain's market is transforming, Miniclip is the right strategic buyer to enable the company to stay at the forefront of the ad-driven mobile game industry."

Easybrain CEO Oleg Grushevich added: "Embracer has been a wonderful home for the Easybrain team – allowing us to focus on our business and grow in our unique way. We're proud to have contributed to Embracer's story and strength along the way."

"Today, Easybrain starts a new chapter, and we are confident that joining forces with Miniclip will enable us to leverage new strengths and deliver even more enriching experiences for our players."

In 2021, Embracer merged with Easybrain in a deal worth $765 million. The mobile developer's owners became the third largest shareholder in the Swedish firm at the time.

Earlier this year, Embracer split into three separate companies following the end of its nine-month restructuring program.

This involved the sale Gearbox Entertainment and Saber Interactive, the closure of three studios, and layoffs effectings over 1,400 employees.