Embracer confirms it's keeping Metro dev 4A Games and Zen Studios following Saber sale

Embracer Group has confirmed it will retain Metro developer 4A Games and Pinball FX creator Zen Studios as the sale of Saber Interactive progresses.

Saber was one of Embracer's operating groups until it was sold to Beacon Interactive – a new company founded by Saber co-founder Matthew Karch – for $247 million in March.

In the sale announcement, the two companies explained which of Saber's many subsidiaries they would be keeping, with Zen Studios and 4A Games among those staying within Embracer.

Beacon had the option to acquire the two studios from Embracer, but a new notice posted by the group reveals this has now been cancelled.

In the same notice, Embracer announced it has received an early payment of $168.4 million for Saber's assets. An additional payment of $28.1 million will be made in 2024 and 2025.

Embracer Group is currently preparing to split into three separate publicly-listed companies: Asmodee, Coffee Stain & Friends, and Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends (the latter two of which will be renamed at a later date).

4A Games has been confirmed to be staying within Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends, which focuses on AAA games. It's unclear which entity will take Zen Studios, although the indie-focused Coffee Stain & Friends seems the most likely.