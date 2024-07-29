Electric Square's Lively Studio faces small number of layoffs

Electric Square's sister studio Lively is facing a small number of layoffs as the company streamlines its business.

GamesIndustry.biz received a tip that Brighton-based developer Electric Square was making redundancies, but the company informed us these are limited to the sister studio.

A spokesperson told us the layoffs are the result of a recent strategic review, in which the compay decided to "streamline certain areas of [the] business," with a small number of people at Leamington-based Lively now at risk of redundancy.

"This decision was not taken lightly and was made with the long-term health of the company in mind," a spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz. "We are supporting our employees during this potential transition and will provide any affected employee with appropriate support and career assistance.

"We appreciate the hard work and dedication of all our employees and look forward to a bright future with continued innovation and growth."

Both companies are owned by services empire Keywords Studios and offer a range of development services. Lively has previously worked on titles such as Warped Kart Racers and Detonation Racing.