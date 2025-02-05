EA's Battlefield Labs test program is "the most ambitious community collaboration in franchise history"

Electronic Arts has launched Battlefield Labs, a new community test program it believes is "the most ambitious community collaboration in franchise history".

With the new phase set to go live in "the coming weeks", EA is inviting players to sign up now to test the early experiences of its projects ahead of launch.

Addressing investors in its Q3 earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson said the response to the program thus far was "well beyond [EA's] expectations".

"[This] is the biggest Battlefield we will ever build or at least we have ever built to date. It exists on an incredible scale, both in terms of breadth and depth of gameplay in terms of that you can play this game," Wilson said.

"And a big part of the modern development process that the team is taking is to test and tune everything to ensure that even as we launch something of this scale, it launches both stable and secure.

"And I think the combination of those two things is driving this initiative, which is Battlefield Labs, and the way the community has responded has been very positive to date," Wilson concluded.

In EA's latest earnings report, the company admitted Q3 was "not the financial performance we wanted or expected".