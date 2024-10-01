EA vets open new studio The Three Thousands in Melbourne

New development studio The Three Thousands has opened in Melbourne, led by EA veterans Joseph Donoghue, Nikhil Kurian, and Benjamin Dawe.

CEO Donoghue formerly led EA Australia's studio as general manager, CPO Kurian was previously Racing general manager at EA Melbourne, and CCO Dawe was studio creative director at EA Melbourne.

The three founders have experience developing and managing EA franchises, including Need for Speed and Real Racing.

The studio intends to expand beyond gaming, creating a "digital ecosystem that connects racing enthusiasts and gamers through interactive entertainment."

One title is scheduled for release in 2025, with further partnerships and products to be announced soon.

"Our goal with The Three Thousands is to become the ultimate digital automotive brand blending racing, culture, and entertainment in a way no one has done before," said Donoghue. "We've assembled a core team that are truly best in class at what they do to help deliver the vision and we couldn't be happier with the results."

Kurian added: "With government incentives making Australia an attractive, cost-effective location, we're positioned to build world-class products on efficient budgets.

"We're excited to develop new games that harness these advantages and push the boundaries of world-class innovation."