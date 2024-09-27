EA to sunset The Simpsons: Tapped Out

Electronic Arts has announced it is shutting down The Simpsons: Tapped Out.

The firm shared the news in a Facebook post, detailing that in-app purchases have been disabled and that the game will be removed from app stores on October 31, 2024.

Those with the app installed can play the game until January 24, 2024.

"The decision to end our twelve-year journey is an emotional one," EA wrote. "Together with our partners at The Simpsons and The Walt Disney Company, we have delighted in bringing this game [to players] and seeing how you've each built your own versions of Springfield.

"As our journey comes to a close, we offer our sincerest thank you to the players who have made this all possible."

The Simpsons: Tapped Out launched on iOS in 2012, followed by Android a year later.

In 2014, EA revealed that the title had generated more than $130 million in digital net revenue, as IGN reports.