EA to "disrupt the sequel model" by dropping sequential release for the Sims

EA is dropping sequential releases for its Sims franchise and will not be releasing a fifth entry, instead focusing on continuing to support The Sims 4 and introducing other projects.

The announcement was made in a long blog post as well as during yesterday's EA Investor Day, with EA president of entertainment and technology Laura Miele saying: "Traditionally, after every release we would replace one version with another, starting from scratch. Well, we are going to disrupt the sequel model. We are investing in a massive Sims platform."

The previously announced Project Rene (which had been rumoured to be the next Sims title) isn't cancelled though, and will be going through a closed multiplayer test this autumn.

EA said that both Project Rene and the Sims 4 will be part of "the Sims universe," though it's unclear at this stage how the titles will differ if Project Rene isn't a direct, linear follow up.

Miele continued, saying the Sims 4 will be the "the foundation of [EA's] future growth strategy" and that it "will carry forward the tremendous engagement and volumes of content."

She added: "We will be updating the core technology foundation for the product and we will release fun and exciting content for many years to come."

EA has two other Sims projects in the works: My Sims and a mobile title codenamed Project Stories. All these projects are due to share a Sims platform which will include the marketplace, creator and social tools, and more.

The company also confirmed that the Sims movie unveiled in March is going forward as planned, in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and still under the helm of Margot Robbie's production company and director Kate Herron.