EA Sports College Football 25 tops revenue charts for July | Newzoo Charts

Nexon's The First Descendant debuted at No.5 after reaching 10 million players during its first week

Image credit: Electronic Arts
Sophie McEvoy
News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
EA Sports College Football 25 debuted at No.1 in Newzoo's overall revenue charts for July, and also ranked at the top spot on PlayStation and Xbox.

The latest instalment of the revived series was the best-selling sports game last month, according to Newzoo.

Two more new titles appeared on the charts for July, including Nexon's The First Descendant, which ranked at No.5 and reached 10 million players in the week following its release on July 2.

Nintendo World Champions: NES Edition came in at No.17 and was the only Nintendo title in the Top 20, though it ranked at No.1 on Switch.

For the individual platform revenue charts, HoYoverse's Zenless Zone Zero was at No.11 on PlayStation, but didn't make it on the overall Top 20 after launching on July 4.

Luigi's Mansion 3 ranked at No.19 on the Switch charts for revenue, having jumped 29 sports due to a price reduction on the Nintendo Switch Store.

As for monthly active users, The First Descendant and EA Sports College Football 25 ranked in the Top 20 at No.13 and No.17 respectively, which was driven by engagement on PlayStation and Xbox according to Newzoo.

Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for July, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title
1 N/A EA Sports College Football 25
2 1 Fortnite
3 2 EA Sports FC 24
4 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
5 N/A The First Descendant
6 3 Elden Ring
7 9 Grand Theft Auto 5
8 8 Valorant
9 6 NBA 2K24
10 10 Roblox
11 14 The Sims 4
12 13 Minecraft
13 16 League of Legends
14 15 World of Warcraft
15 12 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
16 5 Destiny 2
17 N/A Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
18 18 Overwatch 1 and 2
19 22 Apex Legends
20 26 Dead by Daylight

And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for July, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title
1 1 Fortnite
2 3 Minecraft
3 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0
4 4 Roblox
5 5 Grand Theft Auto 5
6 6 EA Sports FC 24
7 8 Rocket League
8 9 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
9 12 Valorant
10 13 Elden Ring
11 11 Overwatch 1 and 2
12 34 The Sims 4
13 N/A The First Descendant
14 14 Apex Legends
15 10 Destiny 2
16 16 NBA 2K24
17 N/A EA Sports College Football 25
18 18 League of Legends
19 7 XDefiant
20 19 Madden NFL 24

Sophie McEvoy
Sophie McEvoy: Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
