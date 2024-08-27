EA Sports College Football 25 tops revenue charts for July | Newzoo Charts

EA Sports College Football 25 debuted at No.1 in Newzoo's overall revenue charts for July, and also ranked at the top spot on PlayStation and Xbox.

The latest instalment of the revived series was the best-selling sports game last month, according to Newzoo.

Two more new titles appeared on the charts for July, including Nexon's The First Descendant, which ranked at No.5 and reached 10 million players in the week following its release on July 2.

Nintendo World Champions: NES Edition came in at No.17 and was the only Nintendo title in the Top 20, though it ranked at No.1 on Switch.

For the individual platform revenue charts, HoYoverse's Zenless Zone Zero was at No.11 on PlayStation, but didn't make it on the overall Top 20 after launching on July 4.

Luigi's Mansion 3 ranked at No.19 on the Switch charts for revenue, having jumped 29 sports due to a price reduction on the Nintendo Switch Store.

As for monthly active users, The First Descendant and EA Sports College Football 25 ranked in the Top 20 at No.13 and No.17 respectively, which was driven by engagement on PlayStation and Xbox according to Newzoo.

Here are the Top 20 games by revenue in the US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for July, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo:

Rank Last month Rank Title 1 N/A EA Sports College Football 25 2 1 Fortnite 3 2 EA Sports FC 24 4 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3, and Warzone 2.0 5 N/A The First Descendant 6 3 Elden Ring 7 9 Grand Theft Auto 5 8 8 Valorant 9 6 NBA 2K24 10 10 Roblox 11 14 The Sims 4 12 13 Minecraft 13 16 League of Legends 14 15 World of Warcraft 15 12 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege 16 5 Destiny 2 17 N/A Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition 18 18 Overwatch 1 and 2 19 22 Apex Legends 20 26 Dead by Daylight

And here are the Top 20 games by monthly active users across US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy for July, across PC and consoles, according to Newzoo: