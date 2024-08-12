EA Sports College Football 25 impresses in the UK | UK Monthly Charts

It was a very quiet July for video game releases in the UK, with EA Sports College Football 25 the highest charting new entry at No.7.

The new American Football game has got off to a strong start considering the sport's relatively niche popularity in the UK. The game's sales are more than double what Madden NFL 24 managed in its first two weeks last year.

The best-selling game of July in the UK was EA Sports FC 24, which comes as no surprise considering the European Football championships that ran during the first part of the month (with England making the final). In fact, EA Sports FC 24 sold 46% more copies in July than FIFA 23 managed during the same period last year.

At No.6 is Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn, which jumps up the charts following the release of its new expansion, Dawntrail, on July 2nd.

Overall, sales of PC and console games slipped 2.9% compared with July last year with 2.35 million games sold in the UK. The entire Top Six are games released prior to 2024, which goes to show just how quiet the last few months has been for major games releases.

PlayStation continues to control UK console market

Sales of video game consoles dropped 22% month-on-month to just over 77,000 games machines sold (GfK panel data). This is also a drop of 30% over the same period in 2023.

PS5 remains No.1, despite a 31% drop in sales over the month before, Switch rises to No.2 after a 9% sales slip, while Xbox Series S and X drops to No.3 after a 19% sales tumble.

The one notable thing to happen in July is PS5 hit four million sales in the UK, which is 31 weeks behind PS4 (it's now the fifth fastest-selling console in the UK). You can read more about that here.

Over in accessories, over 540,000 products were sold across the UK in July, a 17% drop over June but down just 4% over the same month last year.

In terms of revenue, GfK reveals that the No.1 selling device is the PlayStation Portal (followed by the White DualSense controller). It follows a similar report from Circana around accessory sales in the US. In terms of Volume, the Portal is No.11 in accessory sales year-to-date.

"In the UK, the Sony Playstation Portal Remote Player has been consistently the No1 or No2 best-selling gaming accessory by revenue since launch in November 2023," reveals Dorian Bloch, GfK's games lead. "Only in January this year was it outside the top two due to stock issues."

UK GSD July 2024 Top 10 (Digital and Physical)

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 4 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn (Square Enix) 7 EA Sports College Football 25 (EA) 8 F1 24 (EA) 9 NBA 2K24 (2K Games) 10 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo)*

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.