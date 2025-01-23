EA revises FY2025 and Q3 guidance due to underperformance across two franchises

Electronic Arts has revised its full year guidance for FY2025 due to EA Sports FC 25 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard not meeting expectations during its third quarter.

EA expected net bookings of $7.5 billion and $7.8 billion for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, which it has now revised to between $7 billion and $7.1 billion.

The firm also pre-announced preliminary results for its third quarter, with net bookings projected to be $2.2 billion compared to previous guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

EA said a slowdown in its global football franchise was the main reason for this change, as "early momentum in the fiscal third quarter did not sustain through to the end."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard also saw approximately 1.5 million players which was 50% below expectations for the quarter.

"During Q3, we continued to deliver high-quality games and experiences across our portfolio," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. "However, Dragon Age and EA Sports FC 25 underperformed our net booking expectations.

"This month, our teams delivered a comprehensive gameplay refresh in addition to our annual Team of the Year update in FC 25; positive player feedback and early results are encouraging. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and expect a return to growth in FY26, as we execute against our pipeline."

EA CFO Stuart Canfield added: "We continue to balance investment for future growth with operational discipline, and remain committed to EA's long-term financial framework. As we look to FY26, we expect to grow as we launch more of our iconic franchises."