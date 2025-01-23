Skip to main content

EA revises FY2025 and Q3 guidance due to underperformance across two franchises

EA Sports FC 25 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard "underperformed net booking expectations"

News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
Electronic Arts has revised its full year guidance for FY2025 due to EA Sports FC 25 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard not meeting expectations during its third quarter.

EA expected net bookings of $7.5 billion and $7.8 billion for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, which it has now revised to between $7 billion and $7.1 billion.

The firm also pre-announced preliminary results for its third quarter, with net bookings projected to be $2.2 billion compared to previous guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

EA said a slowdown in its global football franchise was the main reason for this change, as "early momentum in the fiscal third quarter did not sustain through to the end."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard also saw approximately 1.5 million players which was 50% below expectations for the quarter.

"During Q3, we continued to deliver high-quality games and experiences across our portfolio," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. "However, Dragon Age and EA Sports FC 25 underperformed our net booking expectations.

"This month, our teams delivered a comprehensive gameplay refresh in addition to our annual Team of the Year update in FC 25; positive player feedback and early results are encouraging. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and expect a return to growth in FY26, as we execute against our pipeline."

EA CFO Stuart Canfield added: "We continue to balance investment for future growth with operational discipline, and remain committed to EA's long-term financial framework. As we look to FY26, we expect to grow as we launch more of our iconic franchises."

Sophie McEvoy is a Staff Writer at GamesIndustry.biz. She is based in Hampshire and has been a gaming & entertainment journalist since 2018.
