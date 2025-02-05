EA Q3 results "not the financial performance we wanted or expected"

Electronic Arts has published its financial results for the third quarter of FY25, experiencing declines in revenue and net bookings.

CEO Andrew Wilson said it "was not the financial performance we wanted or expected," which was driven by the "temporary underperformance" of EA Sports FC 25.

EA pre-announced its Q3 results last month, in which it revised its full-year and third quarter guidance due two of its franchises – EA Sports FC and Dragon Age – not meeting financial expectations.

Here's what you need to know:

The numbers:

Revenue: $1.88 billion (down 3% year-on-year)

$1.88 billion (down 3% year-on-year) Net income: $293 million (up 1% year-on-year)

$293 million (up 1% year-on-year) Net bookings: $2.22 billion (down 6% year-on-year)

The highlights:

EA Sports FC 25 experienced a "high-quality and stable launch" in September 2024, but the momentum didn't last the entire quarter.

The overall Global Football franchise experienced a "mid-single-digit decline year-over-year" in the third quarter, leading to "lower-than-expected" sales of FC 25.

Wilson noted this result was due to players staying in past franchise iterations during the holiday period. The game also experienced "lower-than-expected engagement" due to "specific issues with balance."

An update was implemented on January 16, 2025, alongside the Team of the Year event, which Wilson said has seen a "strong response" and "positive gameplay sentiment indicators from our community." As a result, player retention for the title "surpassed expectations" last month.

As for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which launched on October 31, 2024, Wilson said that despite experiencing a "high-quality launch", its financial underperformance was due to the title not "resonat[ing] with a broad-enough audience in this highly competitive market."

CFO Stuart Canfield added that this reinforced "the importance of our actions to reallocate resources towards our most significant and highest-potential opportunities."

Last week, Dragon Age developer BioWare announced it was "reimagining" how it operated, with BioWare staff had been "redeployed" into other EA teams as it continues development on the next Mass Effect game. IGN reported that a "smaller number" of employees from the Dragon Age team had been laid off in the process.

Elsewhere, EA confirmed that the next Battlefield is scheduled for release in 2026. It also announced the launch of the community test program, Battlefield Labs, which Wilson said had been received "well beyond our expectations" during the earnings call's Q&A.

Net bookings were down year-over-year for Apex Legends, but performed "in line with our expectations." Wilson gave further insight into the trajectory of the franchise during the earnings call, suggesting that a substantial update will be implemented after Battlefield's launch next year.

The Sims franchise grew year-over-year during Q3, following the release of two creator kits for The Sims 4 and the launch of MySims: Cozy Bundle. The latter "outperformed expectations," with Canfield noting that 50% of those who purchased the title were new to EA. The game was released on Switch as well as PC.

Looking ahead to Q4, EA expects net bookings of $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion – a decline of 13% compared to its previous forecast and down 4% year-over-year. Canfield said this was "driven by declines in Global Football and Apex Legends" while "partially offset by the release of Split Fiction."

Canfield commented: "Q3 was not the quarter we expected, but despite the impact to our near-term results, our long-term outlook remains unchanged. Our teams remain focused on player feedback, continually adapting our games and services to reflect evolving player preferences in addition to refining our portfolio to deliver sustainable growth."

"With a strong line-up of new experiences – including EA Sports College Football 26, Battlefield, and Skate – we are positioned to return to growth in FY26. Additionally, we will make measured progress beyond our games as we continue to scale our EA Sports App, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities."