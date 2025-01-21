EA Origin to shut down in April 2025

EA Origin will shut down on April 17, 2025, as a result of Microsoft no longer supporting 32-bit software.

Players that use Origin will need to download and install the EA app, available from EA's website, which requires a 64-bit version of Windows.

Games from Origin will transfer to the EA app automatically when players log in with their Origin account. If cloud saves are enabled save games will transfer. However, users will need to manually transfer data of titles that don't support cloud saves.

If players are upgrading to a new operating system, they won't need to redownload games. If they are upgrading their PC, data transfer is needed.

EA Origin launched in June 2011, followed by the EA App in October 2022. At the time of the EA app's release, the firm said it would slowly phase out Origin.