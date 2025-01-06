Dynasty Warrior M servers to shut just 15 months after launch

Koei Tecmo and Nexon have announced plans to shutdown their free-to-play action game Dynasty Warrior M just 15 months after launch.

In a blog post, the team expressed its "heartfelt gratitude" to all "warriors who have supported Dynasty Warriors M with interest and feedback for over a year since launch", but said that "despite [the] continued support throughout our journey together, we regretfully inform you that Dynasty Warriors M will end its service on February 20th, 2025."

The statement did not expand on why the game was being sunsetted but said the team would "do [its] utmost to provide the best service until the very end."

It also advised players that there would be no refunds for any in-game currency or items.

AppMagic intimates the game has generated around $11m in lifetime player spend. It is currently sitting on a 4.1 and 4.6 out of five rating on the Google Play and App Store, respectively.