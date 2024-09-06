Dutch Game Garden shutting down next year

Dutch Game Garden will close its doors as of January 2025.

The team behind the long-running incubator and cluster organisation for Netherlands-based developers attributed the decision to "changes in opportunities and focus for public funding."

"[This] makes it no longer possible to realise a balanced budget that allows the continuation of activities in a responsible manner," the team wrote.

Over the past 17 years, Dutch Game Garden's incubation program has supported more than 130 developers, while over 150 companies have had an office within the organisation's cluster.

Any upcoming activities, such as the group's series of network lunches, will continue as planned in the coming months before operations wind down at the end of the year.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have had to make this decision," said chairman of the board Peter Laanen.

"We are proud of what we have achieved over the past 17 years and the effect that our efforts have had on the Dutch games industry. Unfortunately, we are now forced to close our doors, but we look back with satisfaction on everything we have accomplished together."