Drama Studios announces new $2.5m seed series investment round

French game developer Drama Studios has announced a new $2.5m seed series investment round "to strengthen the core development team and advance [its game Unrecord] to a solid demo state."

French studio Drama Studios' hyper-realistic Unrecord gameplay trailer dropped last year, racking up over 11m views on IGN, and 80m views on X/Twitter, swifly becoming one of the most wishlisted games on Steam.

Drama says this attention drew interest from "the world's biggest publishers," but the team has instead opted to partner with VC The Games Fund because of its "industry expertise" and the two firms' "aligned values and vision for the games industry."

“We were blown away when we saw that gameplay video, but what truly amazed us is that the game plays better than it looks in video," said Ilia Eremeev, co-founder and managing partner of The Games Fund, which is leading the round.

The team says once Unrecord advances to a solid demo, "the studio will explore publishing and strategic partnership opportunities."