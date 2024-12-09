Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake tops November charts | Japan Monthly Charts

Square Enix's Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake launched at No.1 on Japan's November charts, having sold 712,188 copies on Switch within two weeks.

The title also came in second on PlayStation 5 at 200,944 units. Overall, the game sold a combined total of 913,000 copies since its release on November 14, 2024.

Compared to other Dragon Quest remakes, it beat Dragon Quest 7: Journey of the Cursed King, which launched in 2015 on 3DS and sold 733,000 copies over the same period.

Elsewhere, Super Mario Party Jamboree moved down two spots to No.3, and sold another 168,000 units. Mario and Luigi: Brothership debuted at No.4, with 88,539 units sold.

Looking at publishers, Square Enix held 54.1% of the market share at ¥6.5 billion ($43.2 million) – a 30.9% lead over Nintendo following the success of Dragon Quest 3.

As for the hardware charts, PS5 tripled its sales compared to October following the release of the PS5 Pro on November 7, which sold 102,092 units. Overall, the three editions of the console sold 151,000 units.

However, Switch remained at the top with combined sales of 255,401 units across its three models. It was also the best-selling format, having sold 1.5 million boxed games during the period.

Here are Japan's Top 10 best-selling physical games from October 28, 2024 to November 24, 2024, courtesy of Famitsu: