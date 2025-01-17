Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director Corinne Busche reportedly leaves BioWare

Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director Corinne Busche has reportedly left Bioware.

According to our sister site Eurogamer, Busche recently departed from the studio. GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Electronic Arts for further clarification as to the specific date.

Busche has worked at EA for 18 years, joining in 2006 as a designer before moving on to senior design roles including creative director and design director.

She became game director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard in February 2022, overseeing development with the game's creative director John Epler.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the fourth entry in the Dragon Age franchise, which launched last October.

