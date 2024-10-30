Dozens of staff laid off at Inflexion as part of restructuring

Nightingale developer Inflexion Games is undergoing a restructuring and letting go about a dozen employees as a result of the move.

In a statement sent to GamesIndustry.biz, the company highlighted how the industry has been "undergoing a period of significant transition," and how it's "felt the impact of these broader trends."

GamesIndustry.biz also understands that Nightingale's Early Access wasn't commercially successful enough to continue development at the studio's current size.

"After exploring numerous options, we made the difficult decision to restructure our studio to ensure our long-term sustainability," the statement read. "Sadly this means saying goodbye to a number of incredibly talented and dedicated team members.

It added: "Our focus throughout this process has been to handle it with compassion, respect, and care for every individual affected. We are doing everything we can to help them navigate this period and find new opportunities."

An Inflexion staff member who wished to remain anonymous separately told GamesIndustry.biz that the number of employees potentially impacted by the layoffs is reportedly at least 22 people based on internal communications they've had access to.

The news comes after Inflexion Games shut down its UK division last week.

The Edmonton-based developer was founded by former BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn in 2018 as part of Improbable.

The latter sold the studio to Tencent back in 2022, with Flynn telling us back in February that, since the acquisition, the company had been "nothing but gracious and supportive and aligned on the belief and recognition that [Inflexion] wants to be successful with Nightingale and then build and grow and evolve from there."