Download this free guide on the state of live service gaming in 2025

The latest GamesIndustry.biz whitepaper is available to download, entitled 'The Global State of Live Service Gaming 2025 Industry Report.'

Live service gaming has transformed the industry, offering both exciting opportunities and significant challenges for developers and publishers. As the landscape continues to evolve, studios that embrace innovation while staying attuned to player needs will be best positioned to shape the future of gaming.

This whitepaper was written and produced in collaboration with the Live Service Gaming North America Summit, and provides a comprehensive guide for developers, publishers, and industry stakeholders navigating this dynamic and fast-growing sector.

The full report is free to download and provides an in-depth look at the evolving landscape, offering key insights and strategies to navigate this rapidly growing sector.

In this comprehensive 38-page report, you will:

Gain a deeper understanding of the live service gaming market , including key trends shaping its future.

, including key trends shaping its future. Explore how AAA studios are embracing live service models , from monetization strategies to IP collaborations.

, from monetization strategies to IP collaborations. Learn best practices for LiveOps success , community engagement, and sustainable content updates.

, community engagement, and sustainable content updates. Discover strategies for optimizing game infrastructure , including server performance, backend platforms, and cross-platform support.

, including server performance, backend platforms, and cross-platform support. Uncover the biggest challenges and barriers — from market saturation to shifting player expectations—and how to overcome them.

This Report has been created ahead of the Live Service Gaming North America Summit - North America's only dedicated live service gaming conference – across PC, mobile, and console.

You can download the whitepaper for free here.