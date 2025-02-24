Dovetail Games appoints Gemma Brown and Rob O'Farrell as Co-CEOs

Dovetail Games has appointed Gemma Brown and Rob O'Farrell as Co-CEOs.

Dovetail said Brown - formerly the company's COO with 12 years of experience at the company - and O'Farrell - CDO with 11 years - have "demonstrated strong leadership and a deep understanding of the organization."

"It is a true honor for us to take on the leadership of Dovetail Games together. We deeply believe in the unique model of our studio, which places the gaming community at the heart of everything we do," the co-CEOs said in a joint statement.

"We are also immensely proud to work alongside the talented teams at Dovetail Games, whose dedication and passion for their craft make the studio a key player in the video game industry. We are excited to continue building this promising future together."

Deputy CEO of Pullup Entertainment, Geoffroy Sardin, added: "The appointment of Gemma and Rob is a pivotal moment for Dovetail Games and reflects Pullup Entertainment’s commitment to promoting exceptional internal talent. Their combined expertise and deep knowledge of the industry will be major assets for the studio’s future."

Dovetail added that the new appointees' expertise and strategic vision "will ensure continuity, stability, and the continued growth of Dovetail Games in the years to come," and thanked Jon Rissik as he steps down from his role as CEO after more than 12 years.

Focus Entertainment acquired simulation developer and publisher Dovetail Games for an undisclosed sum back in April 2023.