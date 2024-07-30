Dotplay obtains $1m in funding

Web-based mobile distribution platform Dotplay has secured $1 million in a pre-seed funding round.

Led by venture capital firm Transcend Fund, the investment will be used to develop its platform further and expand its core team of developers and engineers.

Dotplay was co-founded by CEO Iskander Pataudi (former director of core product at AppLovin's Lion Studios) and CTO Bartosz Alksnin (former lead developer at King) in March 2024.

The distribution platform aims to provide developers with an alternative to traditional app stores by providing the tools to convert apps to cross-device mobile web games.

"We believe the mobile web can compete with app stores for distribution," said Pataudi. "Off-store monetisation and distribution are set to accelerate across all formats, and we're here to lead that charge.

"Our technology transforms store-dependent apps into cross-device, instantly playable mobile web games, making mobile gaming more accessible for players and cost-effective for developers."