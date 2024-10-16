Don't Nod admits "challenging times" as "reorganisation project" puts up to 69 jobs at risk

Don't Nod is "reorganising", putting up to 69 jobs at risk.

In its latest financials, the French studio acknowledged the "impact this project may have on all our employees," but insisted "securing our company's resources and restoring its ability to perform more in an increasingly competitive and selective industry is extremely necessary."

"Amid deteriorating results, and despite the actions already taken, the company is now compelled to consider a reorganisation project to safeguard its competitiveness in an increasingly demanding and competitive ecosystem," the studio explained.

"This project could impact Don't Nod workforce in France and may affect up to 69 jobs. An initial exchange took place today with the employee representative bodies, and an information-consultation process with these same bodies will subsequently be initiated regarding this project."

The project - which Don't Nod once again stressed was "likely to impact" its workforce - seeks to "rationalise the number of the company production lines, strengthen the role of the editorial committee to better meet market expectations, restore more organisational agility, align technologies for greater efficiency, and secure the company's financing."

"Our half-year results for 2024 reflect the economic underperformance of our latest release, despite solid ratings on Metacritic, as well as the accounting impact of the decisions we had to take," said Oskar Guilbert, Don't Nod chair and CEO.

"The initial performance support measures announced last spring no longer seem sufficient to maintain the company's competitiveness.

"As a result, today we presented a reorganisation project to the employee representative bodies, which could set Don't Nod on a new development trajectory. I am fully conscious of the impact this project may have on all our employees. Securing our company's resources and restoring its ability to perform more in an increasingly competitive and selective industry is extremely necessary."

In today's statement, Don't Nod insisted "management is committed to fostering dialogue with employee representatives, with the aim of reaching agreements on accompanying social measures, including the possibility of a voluntary redundancy plan, should the project be adopted."

It also confirmed that "in these challenging times", Don't Nod will continue developing Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and unannounced projects P10 and P14 (scheduled for release before the end of 2027).