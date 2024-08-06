Discover how to prioritise mental health at September's GI HR Summit

More speakers have been revealed for next month's GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit, including sessions on the mental health crisis and how to support the wellbeing of your teams.

The GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit takes place at the Royal Institution in London on September 18. Tickets are available here.

Emma Smith of Hestia Talent and Sarah Sorrell of Safe In Our World will host a breakout session on overcoming the challenges that companies face in trying to prioritise mental health in video games. The 40-minute session will act as a discussion on the ever-growing issue facing employers.

Meanwhile, Futurlab's Hayley Blundy will share practical tips on supporting mental wellbeing, before conducting a breakout session where developers share stories and examples of great mental health and wellness in the workplace.

Finally, Emma Smith will also conduct a talk titled: Maintaining Personal Boundaries and Wellbeing as an HR Leader.

The speakers join a line-up that will tackle issues including team morale and leadership during times of change and uncertainty, AI, neurodiversity, hybrid working and the skills crisis. Tickets are through here.

Our current expert speaker line-up includes Andy Coley (Games Studio Training), Eimear Slattery (RKD), Emma Smith (Hestia Talent), Gina Jackson (Pitchify), Hayley Blundy (Futurlab), Lisa Opie (Ubisoft), Michael Chan (Compulsion Games), Perri Lewis (Mastered), Phil Atkinson (NextGen Skills), Pierre Escaich (Ubisoft), Sarah Brewster (Fresh Seed), Sarah Sorrell (Safe In Our World), Scott Baxter (Wardog), Sean Hogan (RKD), Sheila Attwood (Brightmine), Tommy Thompson (AI and Games), and more to be announced.

Last year's event was held at BAFTA and was a complete sell-out. The event will conclude with the Best Places To Work Awards ceremony.

The HR Summit is sponsored by Amiqus. For sponsorship queries, please contact George.Corner@gamesindustry.biz.