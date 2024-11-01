Discord management platform Levellr raises $1.75m in funding round

Discord community management platform Levellr has raised $1.75 million in a funding round.

The strategic investment includes contributions from Mitch Lasky, Fuel Ventures, Colopl Next and Dylan Collins' LFG Holdings, in addition to senior executives from Krafton, Riot Games, Amazon, EA, and Super Awesome.

Levellr also announced the appointment of Dylan Collins as chairman. Collins is a veteran investor and co-founder of SuperAwesome and DemonWare, as well as founder of Jolt Online.

The funds raised will be used to support growth and demand for its services, including Reddit integration in 2025.

"As community and superfan engagement has become increasingly important for revenue growth, we're incredibly pleased to raise capital from angel investors who see and deal with some of these challenges daily," said Levellr co-founder and CEO Tom Gayner.

"Rising UA costs and the excess opportunity for players and consumers is creating astonishing bottlenecks around customer acquisition, which has woken the industry up to the importance of community platforms. Discord is an incredible space for community engagement and we're excited to be contributing towards that ecosystem."

Levellr was co-founded by Gayner and Ben Barbersmith in 2021, and its team is distributed across North America and Europe.