Digital Bros rebrands Hook Indie Publishing label as 505 Pulse

Digital Bros has rebranded its Hook Indie Publishing label as 505 Pulse.

Digital Bros said the rebrand "reinforce[s] the indie division's synergy with its larger publishing arm, 505 Games, enabling closer collaboration while maintaining its core mission."

Milan-based 505 Pulse said this will "empower indie developers and help bring their creative visions to life, from concept to global launch."

"The label's mission is to discover and support indie creators with strong, innovative visions, helping them bring their projects to a global audience," it said.

"Notable titles published include The Bloodline (Shieldbearer Studios), The Magical Mixture Mill (Glowlight), KINGDOM of the DEAD (Dirigo Games), and Madshot (Overflow), along with several other unannounced projects."