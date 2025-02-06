Digital Bandidos' management expands with three new senior hires

Digital Bandidos has appointed three new hires to its senior team: Richard Iwaniuk, Richard Iggo, and former GamesIndustry.biz editor-in-chief, James Batchelor.

Iwaniuk joins as chief financial officer, bring 24 years experience from finance roles in BioWare, EA, and Intel, whilst Iggo - with experience from Telltale Games - has been appointed head of marketing.

Batchelor joins as Digital Bandidos' communications manager after 18 years in games industry trade journalism, with editorial leadership roles at Develop and MCV as well as GamesIndustry.biz.

"Adding these excellent professionals to the Bandidos team levels up the company in a big way," said Steve Escalante, CEO of Digital Bandidos.

"We are not building a run-of-the-mill indie publisher. We are laser focused on creating a new, modern publisher that embraces all the challenges and needs of the industry and bringing that to the forefront of our offering. Creating a core brain trust to embrace these new tactics and strategies is essential and we couldn’t be happier with our progress."

New full-service publisher Digital Bandidos launched in August 2024, formed by Versus Evil alumni Steve Escalante and Lance James.