Skip to main content

Did Sony send Concord out to die? | Microcast

Latest episode available to download now, also discusses Remedy/Annapurna deal and Astro Bot predictions

James Batchelor avatar
News by James Batchelor Editor-in-chief
Published on

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now, offering a quick dive into the biggest stories of the past week.

This week, we talk about the struggles of Concord, PlayStation's latest foray into the live service space, and the potential reasons behind the hero shooter's failure to pull in the number of players seen by other multiplayer outings - including Sony's own recent hit Helldivers 2.

We also talk about Remedy's deal with Annapurna and the Alan Wake studio's move towards self-publishing, while this week's What Do The Numbers Mean? takes a look at how Astro Bot might perform when the PlayStation platformer releases later this week.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Video versions of the Microcast can be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.

Cover image for YouTube video
Watch on YouTube

Read this next

James Batchelor avatar
James Batchelor: James is Editor-in-Chief at GamesIndustry.biz, and has been a B2B journalist since 2006. He is author of The Best Non-Violent Video Games
In this article

Concord

PS5, PC

Related topics
GI Podcast Podcast