DICE's Rebecka Coutaz to lead Battlefield Studios Europe in new role

Electronic Arts has expanded the role of DICE's Rebecka Coutaz, putting her in charge of both that studio and UK-based Criterion.

Both studios will continue to operate independently under Rebecka's leadership as as vice president and general manager of Battlefield Studios Europe - DICE and Criterion, working together on future Battlefield titles with further collaboration from North American studios Motive and Ripple Effect.

Coutaz originally joined DICE as vice president and general manager in November 2021, shortly after the launch of Battlefield 2042. She has over 25 years of experience in the games industry including more than a decade at Ubisoft and another decade at Atari.

She was also awarded the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettre (Order of the Arts and the Letters) from the French Minister of Culture in 2022 for her contribution to the arts via her work in video games.

In her new role, she will be focused on growing both DICE and Criterion, as well as helping define the future of the Battlefield franchise.

"Since joining DICE in 2021, I've had the pleasure of working with a hugely talented and diverse team," she said. "I'm incredibly honoured to take on this expanded leadership role, driving the future of two iconic studios - each with its own unique and rich history.

"DICE and Criterion are pioneers in the European games industry, I hope to empower the teams to push boundaries and innovate to elevate the player experience. Together, we will harness the creativity each studio offers to develop and grow the Battlefield franchise globally - with our other studios at Motive and Ripple Effect - for future generations. This is an incredibly exciting time as we shape the future of Battlefield, and I'm looking forward to welcoming passionate individuals ready to be part of this journey."