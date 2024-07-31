Devcom Developer Conference announces new speakers

Devcom Developer Conference is offering 200 sessions from over 250 speakers when the conference kicks off on August 19 at the new Confex Conference Center at the Koelmesse.

Confirmed speakers include Larian Studios' cinematic director, Jason Latino, Sony Santa Monica's game director Mihir Sheth, and Stéphane Roy, Former Vice President & Studio Head at WB Games Montreal.

Other panels include a discussion about creating complex romances in games with Adrienne Law (Larian Studios), Helen Hindpere (Disco Elysium), Meghna Jayanth (Sable, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Sunless Sea, Boyfriend Dungeon, This War of Mine), hosted by Sarah Makdad (A Plague Tale: Innocence, World War Z, What the Golf?).

You can also expect to hear from Sasha Ciolac and Bert Zierfuss (IO Interactive), Donald Barrett, Matthew Strasser, Terrance Cohen, Brittney Morris (Insomniac Games), Moritz Lehr (CD Projekt RED), Nickole Li (Mojang Studios), Philomena Schwab (Stray Fawn Studio), Nina Kim (Rare Ltd.) and Alexandra Lia Grindean (Avalanche Studios), and more.

In all, there'll be over 200 sessions across 18 topics, including AI, VR/XR, and multiplayer.

The conference – which commences with a networking dinner and the devcom Indie Awards on August 18 – includes "numerous representatives from the games industry" who will "come together to exchange ideas and network ahead of Gamescom."

For those unable to be in Germany, the organisers say the conference "will be a genuinely hybrid experience", with all sessions, exhibitions, participant profiles, and matchmaking options accessible simultaneously both on-site and online.

GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner for Devcom 2024. The organisers are providing us with travel and accommodation.