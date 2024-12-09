Deck Nine Games lays off more staff

Life is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine has made an unspecified number of layoffs.

The redundancies were announced over the weekend in a message shared on the studio's social media by CEO Mark Lyons.

He said: "Today, we are sad to share the news that we must say goodbye to some of our talented team members. This was an extremely difficult decision and reflects the challenging times many companies in our industry are currently facing. We are extremely grateful to every individual who has dedicated their hard work, passion and commitment to making transformative entertainment with us."

He didn't share further details about how many staff members were affected by the layoffs. GamesIndustry.biz has reached out for comment.

This is the second round of layoffs at the Life is Strange developer this year, with Deck Nine cutting 20% of its staff in February.

An IGN investigation into the studio in April saw staff raise concerns about the firm's culture, with allegations of hate speech, crunch, toxic behavior and management.