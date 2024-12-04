Deceive Inc studio Sweet Bandits shuts down

Deceive Inc developer Sweet Bandits Studios has announced that it is shutting down.

In a post on the game's forum, co-founder and lead designer Philippe Pelletier Baribault (also known as 'Baribandit') said the studio has reached its "breaking point" and is unable to continue operating.

"There is no easy way to say this: The Sweet Bandits team is no more," he wrote. "After a long and difficult road of trying to get Deceive Inc in a state where it could thrive, we have reached the breaking point for the studio, unable to continue this adventure with you."

He thanked the game's community, and he added: "The path ahead is currently being charted by our partners at Tripwire Interactive. We are considering options, with the goal of maintaining the game that we all love. We will share news with everyone once we have more details. In the meantime, servers and game access will continue as they have been."

Tripwire acted as Deceive Inc's publisher when the game launched in March 2023. Sweet Bandits was initially created in 2016, with its debut title Coffence releasing in 2018.