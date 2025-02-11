Dead Astronauts raises €4m in seed funding round

Swedish developer Dead Astronauts has raised €4 million in an "oversubscribed" seed funding round led by Behold Ventures.

The studio will use the investment to expand its core team and support development on its open-world action-adventure game codenamed Veil, which is being built in Unreal Engine 5.

The funding round included participation from Lifelike Capital, 1Up Ventures, and Acequia Capital.

Angel investors Matt Bilbey, Are Mack Growen, Klaas Kersting, Asbjoern Malte Soendergaard, and Kristian Segerstråle also contributed.

"We are thrilled to have successfully completed our seed round and bring our vision for Dead Astronauts to life as a next-generation game studio," said co-founders Erik Morin and Tobias Nyman.

"While today's market presents unique challenges, we see immense opportunities to reinvent open worlds and push game-changing technology. We are incredibly grateful to have investors who believe in our vision and are excited to support bold new player experiences."

Beyond Ventures managing partner Karl Magnus Troedsson added: "We are delighted to back such an ambitious team and look forward to seeing them bring their groundbreaking vision to life."

Dead Astronauts was founded in 2024 by industry veterans Tobias Nyman, Erik Morin, Robert Moschos, and Thomas Tedemalm.