Cypher Games raises $10m in latest fundraising round

"We are thrilled to partner with new investors as we continue to grow our company," says CEO

Mobile developer Cypher Games has raised $10 million in its latest fundraising round.

The Turkish developer says it marks a key milestone as it develops its "very first match-3 title to disrupt the mobile gaming industry."

Led by The Raine Group, the round secured funding from Play Ventures, 500 Global, Riccardo Zacconi (founder of King), Humam Sakhnini (former vice-chairman of Activision Blizzard) and Akin Babayigit (co-founder of Tripledot).

"We are thrilled to partner with our new investors as we continue to drive the growth of our company," said Cypher Games co-founder and CEO, Anil Simsek.

"We’re focused on bringing the trends that players are asking for. Like Disney, we aim for top-tier quality, but we go beyond that by incorporating social, interactive entertainment into casual mobile games. By introducing unique character attributes and offering more personalisation, we create a deeper emotional connection with players."

