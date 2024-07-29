CWA union says it "stands in "complete solidarity with striking members of SAG-AFTRA"

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) – which includes members from a range of high-profile game developers and publishers, including Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Sega, and ZeniMax – says it stands in "complete solidarity with striking members of SAG-AFTRA."

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) called a strike last week after it failed to reach an agreement with the convenience bargaining group over rights and protection concerns raised by the industry's exploration of AI technologies.

"We fully support SAG-AFTRA’s demand for explicit, enforceable language that ensures all video game workers are safeguarded against potential exploitation and displacement caused by AI technologies," the CWA said in a statement.

"The decision to go on strike is never an easy one and is always the result of management’s refusal to respect workers’ most pressing demands."

The statement adds that as workers in the games industry, the CWA "deeply understand[s] how critical it is to protect our creative talent, and that doing so will strengthen the video game industry as a whole."

"It is our passion and labour that have enabled the video game industry to become one of the most profitable entertainment sectors globally," the CWA opined.

"We, as fellow video game workers, recognise the power of collective action in raising standards for workers across the industry. We believe that a union contract is the most effective way for workers to establish protections against the potential risks of AI. That is why we are united in the struggle to establish protections against the misuse of technology, improve working conditions, address ongoing layoffs, and more for all video game workers," the statement concludes.

"We call on all workers to stand with SAG-AFTRA members and encourage other video game workers to organise. Together, we can continue to produce high-quality video games for our fans and ensure our creativity and skill are protected."

The SAG-AFTRA strike comes after the SAG-AFTRA National Board unanimously agreed last week to permit its chief negotiator to call an immediate strike at will in a bid to protect voice actors fighting for job security as more and more studios explore generative AI.

National executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, acting under the authority delegated by SAG-AFTRA, said the strike comes "after more than a year and a half of negotiations [about the Interactive Media Agreement] without a deal."