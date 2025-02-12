Crytek cuts 15% of workforce, Crysis 4 put on hold

German developer Crytek has announced it is cutting its workforce by 15%, affecting around 60 employees on its development and shared services teams.

In a statement shared on social media, the studio also announced that Crysis 4 has been put on hold as a result of the decision.

"This has not been an easy decision to make, as we deeply appreciate the hard work of our talented teams," the firm wrote.

"After putting the development of the next Crysis game on hold in Q3 2024, we have been trying to shift developers over to Hunt: Showdown 1896.

"While Hunt: Showdown 1896 is still growing, Crytek cannot continue as before and remain financially sustainable. Even after ongoing efforts to reduce costs and cut operating expenses, we have determined that layoffs are inevitable to move forward."

It concluded: "We firmly believe in the future of Crytek. With Hunt: Showdown 1896, we have a very strong gaming service and remain fully committed to its operation."