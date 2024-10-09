Cryptic Studios makes further layoffs in fresh round of cuts

Cryptic Studios is laying off an unspecified number of job in a fresh round of cuts.

As spotted by Game Developer, several of the developers impacted by the redundancies have discussed the layoffs on LinkedIn. It's unclear how long ago staff were informed, or how many have been affected. The most recent developers impacted say they will finish on October 31.

"Unfortunately, October will be my last month at Cryptic Studios," explained character artist, Amelia March, at the end of last week. "I and many of my talented coworkers have been impacted by the most recent layoffs at the company. One of the big reasons I got into game dev in the first place was to work alongside such amazing and passionate people, and I’m proud to say I’ve been able to do that for six years now. I truly wish all the best for my fellow Cryptonians, and everyone in the games industry at large facing the same."

"I will be leaving Cryptic Studios at the end of this month," wrote Mauricio Tejerina on the same day. "I am part of a layoff along with other talented people who have become like family to me over the past 10 years.

"I am still hopeful that everyone affected by the layoffs will find new career opportunities. For now, it's important to remind ourselves that we are not responsible for this outcome. We are hard-working and dedicated game developers who just need the right opportunity to continue doing what we do best."

Other developers, such as Randy Habenicht and Julia Frederickson, also took to LinkedIn to discuss their layoffs several weeks ago.

It is unclear if all these developers were impacted by the same round of cuts, or if the most recent staff impacted have been let go following a subsequent round of layoffs.

This is the second official round of redundancies at the studio in less than a year. Back in November, an unspecified number of developers were impacted by cuts at Cryptic Studios.