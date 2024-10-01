Crunchyroll alumni launch indie publisher Shorelines Games

New indie publisher Shoreline Games just launched, also unveiling its portfolio for early 2025.

The company was created by US-based co-founders Keith Kawamura and Jenny Zha.

CEO Kawamura previously was general manager at art products company Too Corporation Americas. He's formerly worked at the likes of Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Perfect World, Crunchyroll, and more.

COO Zha most recently was CEO of marketing agency Infinitize, having previously held roles at Rakuten Viki, Melwood Global, and Crunchyroll as well.

Shorelines Games will be bringing turned-based strategy title Nova Hearts (by Lightbulb Crew) to market in Q1 2025, Zeitglas' Sanatorium - A Mental Asylum Simulator in Q2 2025, and Onirism from Crimson Tales in late Q2/early Q3.

Kawamura commented: "With over 17,000 games being released yearly, our goal is to find games that are systems-based, have a very clear narrative throughline, and provide it with the visibility needed to cut through all the noise that's out there. I love telling stories, and I want Shoreline and the games it works with to be the extension of that with a clear path to enjoyment."

Zha added: "What we've learned from our experience is how to nurture communities and fandoms wherever they are. We identify with games because we see a reflection of our identity therein, and that's something we want to pull into the spotlight for each of these games and communities we are working with."