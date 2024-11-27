Codecks secures €1m in funding

Berlin-based Codecks has secured €1 million in funding to further support its project management tool.

This investment includes a grant of €700,000 from the EU's Creative Europe Media Program, and €300,000 from Codecks itself.

The funding will enable the firm to expand the capabilities of its project management tool by improving and introducing new features, as well as expanding its core team and infrastructure capabilities.

"We're committed to helping game developers make games in a way that's both effective and enjoyable," said Codecks co-founder Riad Djemili.

"This grant opens doors for us to significantly improve and expand Codecks, amplifying the tools we offer and creating new ones, making project management as fun and efficient as possible.

Co-founder and lead developer Daniel Berndt added: "We developed Codecks as a love letter to the game development community. With this grant, we're empowered to make that vision even bigger, with features that make Codecks more valuable to every team member – whatever their project, wherever they are in the world."

Codecks was founded in 2019, and uses a game-inspired, card and deck system for its management tool. Companies and developers that have utilised its services include Unity, Warpfrog, and Free Lives.