Co-creator of Wizardry, Andrew C. Greenberg, has died aged 67

Andrew C. Greenberg, the co-creator of Wizardry, has died aged 67.

The news - first reported by PC Gamer - was announced on Facebook by Greenberg's long-time friend and collaborator, Robert Woodhead.

Together, the men created the 1981 game Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, one of the world's first role-playing games, complete with a party of characters with individual strengths and weaknesses that players had to balance throughout the adventure.

In a post sharing two images - one of Wizardry's splash page and another of Woodward together with Greenberg taken back in the 1980s - Woodward simply said: "It is with great sadness that I mark the passing of my dear friend, the Evil Wizard Wedna."

Wedna, which is Andrew spelt backwards, was the name of the Mad Overlord himself.

Wizardry is cited as the inspiration behind a list of seminal RPGs, including Fire Emblem, Final Fantasy, and Dragon Quest.