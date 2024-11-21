Cloud streaming beta launches on PS Portal via PlayStation Plus

Sony is introducing support for cloud streaming on the PS Portal for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The news was shared on PlayStation's blog a couple of days ago, with the feature still in beta for now and meaning users are able to play on the Portal without needing a PS5.

A select number of titles from the PS Plus catalogue (over 120 PS5 games, the announcement said) are available to stream, up to 1080p/60fps.

The feature is limited to PlayStation Plus Premium members, and only available in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

Cloud streaming is also limited to PS5 games for the time being, and some features such as game trials or streaming your own games are not available. PlayStation clarified as part of its announcement that this cloud streaming beta on PS Portal is an "experimental offering," adding: "The features available during the beta period may change over time and may not reflect the final experience."

The platform holder didn't share a specific timeline for cloud streaming on its handheld.

The PS Portal launched a year ago, having been originally unveiled in August 2023. The remote play device, which until now required a connection to a PS5 at all times, sold out in two days.