Cloud gaming platform Blacknut partners with Ubisoft

Blacknut Cloud Gaming has announced a new distribution agreement with Ubisoft.

Starting from this month, "a series of Ubisoft offerings" will join Blacknut's platform, which "allows players to access over 500+ premium games via streaming under a single subscription with no lock-in contract."

Ubisoft – which owns cloud rights to current and new Activision games over the next 15 years – confirms that franchises coming to Blacknut include Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Anno, and Rayman.

“Blacknut’s premium cloud infrastructure, broad reach, and device compatibility have made them a force in the cloud gaming market, and will help bring Ubisoft’s many gaming universes to more players," said Chris Early, SVP for strategic partnerships and business development at Ubisoft.

"This is just the beginning of our partnership, and we look forward to sharing more soon."

"Bringing Ubisoft games to our platform represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy," added Blacknut CEO, Olivier Avaro.

"We're excited to offer our users an unparalleled gaming experience with one of the industry's most iconic publishers, and some of the world's most emblematic franchises. This endeavour significantly enhances our current offerings and we are excited to continue scaling our partnership with Ubisoft, both as a B2C distributor and for our global partnerships in the months to come.”