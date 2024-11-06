Clinical director Raffael Boccamazzo to leave Take This

Take This clinical director Raffael 'Dr. B' Boccamazzo will be leaving the mental health charity at the end of the year.

Boccamazzo shared the news on Linkedin, with Take This also sharing a long blog post about his departure, after ten years at the non-profit supporting mental health in the games industry.

"At the end of 2024, I'll no longer be with Take This as a staff member," Boccamazzo wrote. "It's surreal to think about. I've been with Take This as either a volunteer or staff member since the first AFK Room in Seattle in 2014. There's so much I'm proud to have done with the org. However, the truth is that non-profit life is hard.

"Since I became a dad earlier this year, I find my focus is more on my family. I can't commit to all the extra hours required of being a director at a small non-profit organisation while maintaining the focus on my family that they deserve. I'd end up underserving everyone on both sides of that coin. As my schedule allows, I'd eventually like to find ways to support the org in a more limited capacity, but for now I need to focus on me and my family."

It's unclear at this stage whether Boccamazzo will be replaced as clinical director.

This follows the announcement last week that Take This' executive director Eve Crevoshay has stepped down, with the charity's community director Kelli Dunlap replacing her.

The non-profit had been at risk of shutting down this year due to a budget shortfall, but announced last week that it successfully raised just shy of $100,000 for its survival.