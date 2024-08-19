Climax opens new studio in Scotland

Climax Studios has opened a new location in Edinburgh.

The studio opened its doors in February, and has been recruiting a team over the past few months.

The co-developer plans to continue hiring to further support the studio and "better collaborate with partners" which include firms such as Microsoft and Sony.

Recruitment will also focus on engineering and programming roles to support and develop projects.

"This expansion is the next step in our evolution," said head of Climax Studios Simon Gardner. "Over the last few years, we've continued to grow and innovate as a service provider and a developer.

"Opening another location allows us to flourish, offer new roles to games industry talent and support our clients and partners more than ever."