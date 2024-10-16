Circana: 71% of US engage with video games

71% of US consumers play video games, according to Circana's 2024 Gamer Segmentation Report.

An online survey of 5,100 respondents was conducted between May and June 2024, which found there are currently 236.4 million gamers in the US.

The largest share of gamers was adults aged 45 and older at 37%, which Circana said was driven by women gamers and a growing interest in consoles.

The report found engagement among children under 12 had declined by 6% since 2022 but remained the most important demographic.

In terms of consumer spending, players spent an average of $56.20 on video game purchases in the past six months, while 46% of those surveyed said they spent nothing on products.

The report also found that US gamers spend an average of 14.5 hours a week playing video games. The average player uses at least three different devices, with 65% of gamers playing on mobile, with over a third using PC and console.

"During the pandemic, we saw a surge in incidental players who added gaming to their routines as public activities were put on hold; however, since then, many of these players have reversed course as life has returned to normal," said Circana's Mat Piscatella.

"Despite a decline in overall player numbers, what stands out in today's gaming landscape is that the most dedicated gamers have stayed - and they're spending both more time and money on the experience. Adapting to today's new and more mature market normal will be necessary to avoid another stumble."