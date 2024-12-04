Chivalry developer Torn Banner Studios lays off staff

Toronto-based developer Torn Banner Studios has laid off an unknown number of staff.

The cuts were announced in a statement by CEO and creative director Steve Piggott, which was shared via LinkedIn, where he said this was part of a restructure for the studio.

All affected employees will receive severance packages and have been allowed to keep their work computers. Piggott added that the company is "working hard to help people find positions at other studios where we can."

The news follows the early access launch for the studio's latest game, zombie shooter No More Room In Hell 2. Despite the cuts, Piggott emphasised that the studio is "fully committed as we move forward with a full 1.0 release in 2025."

He added that multiplayer action game Chivalry 2, which received its final update earlier this year, will not be affected by the cuts and the servers will continue to operate as normal.

"Torn Banner Studios would not be the place it is today without the dedication, passion, and accomplishments of these great people," Piggott wrote, later adding: "We're saddened to part ways with some of our incredible team, and sincerely wish them the best."